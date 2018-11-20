Six-year-old girl raped by relative in Okara village

OKARA: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative at Chak 4/D near Hujra Shah Moqeem. Hira Rani d/o Abdur Rahman was playing in the village bazaar when her relative Ansar Ali enticed her and took her to a deserted house where he allegedly raped her. Hearing the victim’s hue and cry, the villagers reached the site and shifted her to a hospital. Hujra Shah Moqeem police have registered a case after arresting the accused. Meanwhile, the villagers have demanded Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar take severe legal action against the alleged rapist.

MINISTER’S VISIT: Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Muhammad Hashim Dogar visited the University of Okara and inaugurated the autumn 2018 academic session on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that his department was working to devise a way to address the adolescents’ health issues. He said: “Our government is focused to provide more resources and freedom to the universities so that they could exercise their powers and exploit their capabilities freely to build a healthy nation.” He said: “I am amazed at the way this university is being developed by the VC and the administration and I am sure it will prove to be a centre of quality higher education for the students of the vicinities in near future.” Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakir and others also spoke on the occasion. Later, the minister had a formal discussion with the faculty members.

5 INJURED IN ACCIDENT: Five people, including two women, were injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a motorcycle on Chuchak-Okara Road on Monday. A motorcycle and a rickshaw collided with each other. As a result, two women and three men were injured. The Rescue-1122 shifted the injured persons to a hospital. However, the injured persons could not be identified so far.