Clear UCH land of encroachments: CJ

LAHORE: UCH case: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday formed a five-member committee to submit recommendations for the restoration of Lahore's United Christian Hospital (UCH).

A two-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the restoration of UCH at the top court's Lahore registry. The bench also ordered the clearing of encroachments from the hospital's land. The top judge expressed annoyance at the dismal condition of UCH and said that there was "neither doctor nor electricity" available at the hospital. "There are four operation theatres in the hospital of which only one is operational," Justice Nisar lamented. He ordered thecommittee, which is to be headed by former interim health minister Dr Jawad Sajid Khan, to submit its recommendations by December 3.

"We have restored electricity in the hospital," Justice Nisar said, directing Parks and Horticulture Authority to "watch over [UCH'S] cleaning up". "We have to restore this hospital within six weeks," the CJP declared, and added that he will visit UCH for his medical check-up. "This hospital is an icon of Lahore," the chief justice said. "We want it to operate once again." During a hearing of the case last week, the chief justice had sought a plan for UCH's restoration from the Punjab health secretary; however, no report was submitted on Monday.