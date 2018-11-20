Residents protest against rising street crimes

Rawalpindi: The residents of Union Council 73, Khanna Dak burnt tyres and block Khanna Road against rising street crimes. The locals and shopkeepers have appealed to the administration for taking notice of increase in street crimes that have made their lives miserable during last few days. At least three incidents of docoity and street crimes in few weeks have created fear among the residents of the area.

On Monday, some unknown dacoits entered in a mobile shop at Khanna Road and fired a young man of 25 years named Muhammad Noman. The young man with blood oozing was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi in a critical condition.

Some unknown motorcyclists wearing mask on their faces entered in a mobile shop and fired at the young man when he showed resistance against them. The motorcyclists with aerial firing fled from the scene. After the incident, all traders at Khanna Road closed their business activities and protested against the incident. The protesters raised slogans against police for not providing them security.

Assistant Superintendent of Police New Town Muhammad Zia-ud-Din along with police personnel reached at the spot and assured the protesters of arresting accused at any cost. He requested protesters to open the road for traffic. On the assurance of ASP, protesters dispersed and opened road.

The Chairman UC-73 Raja Aman Ullah Khan Satti told ‘The News’ that police has assured us of arresting the culprits within 24-hours. He showed strong reaction on increasing street crimes in different areas of the city.

Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Sadiqabad said he bought a new smart phone some days ago. "On Tuesday last at 11 a.m when I came out of the home to go to nearby market, two persons riding a bike intercepted me and snatched my phone and purse on gunpoint," he said. He has appealed to higher authorities to stop street crimes which are continuously creating fear and panic among public.