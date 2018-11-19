Joyce twins quit int’l cricket

KINGSTON: Twin sisters, Isobel and Cecelia Joyce, called time on their respective careers after Ireland slid to an eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in Women’s World T20 2018.

After the game, the sisters announced their decision to the rest of the players during the team huddle. Isobel, the all rounder, made her ODI debut way back in 1999 against India. She went on to play 79 ODIs, accumulating 995 runs and picking up 66 wickets.In 55 T20Is, the all rounder took 33 wickets and scored 944 runs. She also appeared in the only Test match that Ireland has played so far - versus Pakistan in 2000.

Meanwhile, Cecelia, the opener, represented Ireland in 57 ODIs, aggregating 1172 runs. She also played 43 T20Is, finishing with 659 runs. Ireland have an uphill task of rebuilding the national set-up, as in August this year, Clare Shillington and Ciara Metcalfe had also announced that they would retire from international cricket after the World T20. Incidentally, all five Joyce siblings - Ed, Dom, Gus, Isobel and Cecelia - have played for Ireland. —Agencies