Dovizioso wins rain-hit Valencia GP

VALENCIA, Spain: Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso won the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday, as 13 riders failed to finish a chaotic rain-lashed race.

Ducati’s Dovizioso was well ahead of second placed Suzuki rider Alex Rins with another Spaniard Pol Espargaro third in a race halted for around 30 minutes due to the rain.World champion Marc Marquez pulled out after going over his handlebars at an early corner following a spectacular high-speed loss of control.

Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi was another high-profile faller, his late exit from second position allowing Espargaro and KTM to clinch a place on the podium for the first time in the premier class. Rossi still finished the championship in third place, behind Dovizioso and Marquez.

Dovizioso’s victory was his fourth of the season and a first for Ducati in Valencia in 10 years.Michele Pirro, also of Ducati, came fourth while Honda’s Dani Pedrosa finished fifth in his last MotoGP race before retirement.