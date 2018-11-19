Army, WAPDA clinch men’s, women’s National Athletics titles

KARACHI: Shehroz Khan of WAPDA set a new national record in high jump as Army and WAPDA won titles of men’s and women’s competitions, respectively, at National Athletics Championship which concluded at the Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on Sunday.

Chakwal-born Shehroz jumped a distance of 2.07 metre to set a new national record in men’s high jump competitions on the final day.Shafqat Abbas of WAPDA finished second with 1.9m jump, while Azmat of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) clinched the bronze medal, with a 1.93m jump.

Army (452 points) strongly defended the men’s events crown with 16 gold, nine silver and 12 bronze.WAPDA (306 points) finished as the runners-up with six gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals.PAF (76 points) stood third with one gold and four bronze medals.

WAPDA defended the women’s events title with 416 points which they earned by virtue of 14 gold, 13 silver and five bronze medals.Army (258 points) finished second with six gold, eight silver and three bronze medals. Higher Education Commission (HEC, 107 points) ended third with one gold and 11 bronze medals.Abdul Moeed Baloch of Sindh got the silver medal in 400m.

Final day results:

Men: Marathon: Nadeem Hassan (Army) 2:29.53, Mohammad Imran (WAPDA) 2:36.11, Mohammad Sayyar (Army) 2:39.41 1500m: Rameez Javed Mirza (Army) 3:59.55, Sohail Amir (WAPDA) 4:00.24, Waqas Akbar (Army) 4:03.89

4x100m relay: (Army) 40.65, (WAPDA) 41.93, (PAF) 42.99

200m: Uzair Rehman (Army) 21.23, Mohammad Shahbaz (Army) 21.68, Majid Nazir (WAPDA) 22.55

4x400m relay: (Army) 3:09.33, (WAPDA) 3:16.40, (HEC) 3:19.56 High Jump: Shehroz Khan (WAPDA) 2.07 NNR, Shafqat Abbas (WAPDA) 1.93, Azmat (PAF) 1.93

Women’s events:

Heptathlon: Nabila Riaz (Army) 3,529 points, Milhan Imtiaz (WAPDA) 3,134 points, Alia Noor (WAPDA) 2,592 points

4x100m relay: (WAPDA) 48.01, (Army) 50.00, (HEC) 52.29

Discus Throw: Attiya Rana (WAPDA) 34.75, Qandeel Anayat (Army) 33.38, Zeenat Parveen (WAPDA) 32.34

Decathlon: Akhtar Muneer (Army) 6,051 points, Danish Rashid (Army) 6,010 points, Hassan Ilyas (WAPDA) 5,543 points

200m: Sahib-e-Asra (WAPDA) 24.76, Aniqa Hashmi (WAPDA) 25.73, Faiqa Riaz (HEC) 26.74

4x400m relay: (WAPDA) 3:47.57, (Army) 4:14.37, (HEC) 4:21.02 5000m: Rabia Ashiq (WAPDA) 20:03.99, Farhat Bano (WAPDA) 20:33.11, Saba Yousaf (HEC) 21:54.04

Long Jump: Maria Maratab (Army) 5.37, Najma Parveen (WAPDA) 5.32, Faiqa Riaz (HEC) 5.07

Javelin throw: Arshad Nadeem (WAPDA) 79.40, Muhammad Yasir (HEC) 68.53, Imran Yaseen (WAPDA) 65.27