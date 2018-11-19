tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the news report ‘Govt determined to reform civil service structure: Dr Ishrat’ (November 16). This is a step taken in the right direction and it is hoped that the authorities will also consider bringing much-needed reforms to different state-owned institutions, including PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan Railways. These organisations are facing the problem of over/under staffing and the lack of high-tech equipment.
There is a dire need to upgrade the level of infrastructure of such organisation and turn them into profit-making businesses. There is also a dire need to ensure that all recruitments made in the organisations are merit-based. If these steps are adopted in an efficient manner, the country will finally be able to walk on the path to progress.
Engr Riaz Akbar
Wah Cantt
This refers to the news report ‘Govt determined to reform civil service structure: Dr Ishrat’ (November 16). This is a step taken in the right direction and it is hoped that the authorities will also consider bringing much-needed reforms to different state-owned institutions, including PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan Railways. These organisations are facing the problem of over/under staffing and the lack of high-tech equipment.
There is a dire need to upgrade the level of infrastructure of such organisation and turn them into profit-making businesses. There is also a dire need to ensure that all recruitments made in the organisations are merit-based. If these steps are adopted in an efficient manner, the country will finally be able to walk on the path to progress.
Engr Riaz Akbar
Wah Cantt
Comments