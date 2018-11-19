close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
November 19, 2018
Much-needed reforms

Newspost

November 19, 2018

This refers to the news report ‘Govt determined to reform civil service structure: Dr Ishrat’ (November 16). This is a step taken in the right direction and it is hoped that the authorities will also consider bringing much-needed reforms to different state-owned institutions, including PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan Railways. These organisations are facing the problem of over/under staffing and the lack of high-tech equipment.

There is a dire need to upgrade the level of infrastructure of such organisation and turn them into profit-making businesses. There is also a dire need to ensure that all recruitments made in the organisations are merit-based. If these steps are adopted in an efficient manner, the country will finally be able to walk on the path to progress.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

