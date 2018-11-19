tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near Kamalia on Sunday. Imran, his mother Kalsoom Bibi and wife Adeela were going to Vehari when a truck hit their motorcycle on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road. As a result, they were killed on the spot. The police are investigating. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad re-assumed charge of his office here on Sunday after returning from Korea.
