close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
Advertisement

7,000 quackery outlets sealed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed more than 7,000 quackery outlets and its teams visited 25,284 treatment centres. Around 7,900 quacks have shut down their outlets. The district administration inspected 3,212 premises and sealed 1,534 outlets as per Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010. Since mid-April, PHC and district authorities inspected 28,496 treatment centres and sealed over 8,500 quacks businesses. The PHC teams sealed 913 quackery outlets in Lahore, 543 in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura 472, Gujranwala 467and Kasur 422. The commission received over 3,450 de-sealing applications.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan