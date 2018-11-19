7,000 quackery outlets sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed more than 7,000 quackery outlets and its teams visited 25,284 treatment centres. Around 7,900 quacks have shut down their outlets. The district administration inspected 3,212 premises and sealed 1,534 outlets as per Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010. Since mid-April, PHC and district authorities inspected 28,496 treatment centres and sealed over 8,500 quacks businesses. The PHC teams sealed 913 quackery outlets in Lahore, 543 in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura 472, Gujranwala 467and Kasur 422. The commission received over 3,450 de-sealing applications.