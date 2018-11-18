10 held for power theft

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Ten accused were arrested on charges of stealing electricity. The police on the report of Gepco officials arrested accused Khalil Ali from Moder Town, Aslam from Gohadpur, M Aslam from Khrota Syedan village, Shahid Abbas from village Dingey, Safdar and Sanaullah, Asmatullah from village Ratta Bajwa, Azrah Bibi and Atif. Cases are registered against the accused.
