Sun Nov 18, 2018
November 18, 2018
10 held for power theft

National

A
APP
November 18, 2018

SIALKOT: Ten accused were arrested on charges of stealing electricity. The police on the report of Gepco officials arrested accused Khalil Ali from Moder Town, Aslam from Gohadpur, M Aslam from Khrota Syedan village, Shahid Abbas from village Dingey, Safdar and Sanaullah, Asmatullah from village Ratta Bajwa, Azrah Bibi and Atif. Cases are registered against the accused.

