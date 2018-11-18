Heroin smuggling case adjourned

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a heroin smuggling case against Czech model who was arrested at Lahore airport while allegedly trying to smuggle 9 kilogram heroin. The court adjourned the hearing by November 20 on the request of a public prosecutor. According to the case, 21-year-old Czech model Tereza Hluskova was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore to Abu Dhabi but she was intercepted by Customs officials. During inspection, it was revealed that she was carrying 9 kilogram heroin with her.