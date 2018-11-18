close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
November 18, 2018
November 18, 2018

The acute shortage of medicines in the market has given a chance to medical store owners to sell available medicines at higher prices. Many shopkeepers have started selling medicines at the price double than the original one.

The government should take notice of the situation and ensure that all medicines are sold at government-approved rates.

Muhammad Ahsan ( Nowshera )

