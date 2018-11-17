close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
AFP
November 17, 2018
Macedonian ex-PM entered Albania illegally

World

AFP
November 17, 2018

TIRANA: Former Macedonian prime minister Nikola Gruevski is thought to have entered Albania illegally when escaping en route to Hungary to avoid prison in his home country, police said Friday. “Gruevski has most likely entered Albania illegally,” a police spokesman told AFP. The former prime minister´s passage through the Balkan country was not registered at any border crossing between Macedonia and Albania, spokesman Gentian Mullai said. Gruevski is suspectd to have crossed the border between the two countries on foot “to avoid drawing attention,” he added.

