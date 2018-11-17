close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Penev, Roghani claim doubles title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

KARACHI: The pair of Bulgaria’s Ivan Penev and Iran’s Arya Roghani clinched the doubles title at the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships-II at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Friday. The top seed pair beat fourth seed duo of Berk Ulas Enc from Turkey and Ronan Sahni from Great Britain 6-1, 3-6 (10-2) in the final.They had thrashed the pair of Abdullah Adnan and Ahmad Asjad 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-final.

