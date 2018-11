Quaid Trophy Super Eights: Anwar helps Karachi take lead against Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Anwar Ali (81 not out) powered Karachi Region Whites take first innings lead against Peshawar Region in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eights match at the Southend Club Ground in Karachi.

His unbeaten innings helped Karachi Whites reach 338 in reply to Peshawar first innings total of 313. After conceding 25-run first innings lead, Peshawar reached 212-6 when stumps were drawn for the penultimate day on Thursday.

Karachi Whites were 187 runs ahead courtesy to Anwar’s innings that was studded with five sixes and four boundaries. Khurram Manzoor (80) and Omair Bin Yousaf (61) also played well for Karachi.

Scores in brief: Peshawar Region 311 all out in 98.3 overs (Israrullah 80, Akbar Badshah 84; Faraz Ahmed 3-70, Muhammad Sami 4-75, Faraz Ahmed 3-70) and 212-6 in 62 overs (Nabi Gul 62, Akbar Badshah 42; Waleed Ahmed 4-61, Muhammad Sami 2-26). Karachi Region Whites 338 all out in 106.3 overs (Anwar Ali 81 not out, Khurram Manzoor 80, Omair Bin Yousaf 61; Sajid Khan 3-70, Akmal Khan Durrani 2-73, Muhammad Ilyas 2-97).

At UBL Ground, Karachi: SSGCL 211 all out in 58.2 overs (Amir Yamin 80, Saifullah Bangash 48; Khurram Shahzad 5-37, Abdul Rehman 4-40) and 380-5 decl in 97 overs (Fawad Alam 85 not out, Amir Yamin 74 not out, Adil Amin 61, Sami Aslam 54; Umar Gul 2-68). HBL 274 all out 85.1 overs (Zohaib Khan 65, Imran Farhat 44; Muhammad Aamir 5-44, Kashif Bhatti 3-66, Usman Shinwari 2-31)and 12-2 in 8 overs.

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: KRL 110 all out in 44.4 overs (Nayyar Abbas 42, Shoaib Ahmed 27; Zahid Mansoor 4-37, Wahab Riaz 2-15, Khalid Usman 2-23) and 162 all out in 83.1 overs (Usman Arshad 64; Zahid Mansoor 4-17, Waqas Maqsood 3-28). Wapda 296 all out in 112.5 overs (Muhammad Abu Bakar 67, Kamran Akmal 52, Zahid Mansoor 45; Sadaf Hussain 3-75, Ahmed Bashir 2-43, Yasir Ali 2-45, Noman Ali 2-71). Result: Wapda won by an innings & 24 runs.