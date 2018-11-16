close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
LHC Bahawalpur Bench judge resigns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Judge Justice Ahmed Raza has resigned on personal grounds and sent his resignation to the LHC chief justice for approval, sources close to him revealed. Justice Ahmed Raza Khan is a senior lawyer from Multan. The judicial commission had approved his appointment as the LHC judge couple of months ago. Currently, he was performing duties at the LHC Bahawalpur Bench. Meanwhile, Multan High Court Bar Association president Khalid Ashraf Khan confirmed the resignation news of the judge, saying Justice Raza is an experienced lawyer.

