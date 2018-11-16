close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Nigeria ‘sex-for-marks’ don charged with corruption

World

AFP
November 16, 2018

Share

LAGOS: A Nigerian professor accused of demanding sex from a student to boost her marks has been charged with corruption, one of the country’s main anti-graft bodies has announced. The woman came forward in April with a recording of the management and accounting lecturer demanding that she sleep with him or fail the course, sparking a debate in Nigeria about sexual harassment on campuses. Obafemi Awolowo University, in Ife, southwest Nigeria, in June sacked Richard Akindele, saying his remarks were “inappropriate” and amounted to “scandalous behaviour”. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Wednesday said Akindele would appear in court in Osogbo on Monday on a three-count charge of corruption.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World