Nigeria ‘sex-for-marks’ don charged with corruption

LAGOS: A Nigerian professor accused of demanding sex from a student to boost her marks has been charged with corruption, one of the country’s main anti-graft bodies has announced. The woman came forward in April with a recording of the management and accounting lecturer demanding that she sleep with him or fail the course, sparking a debate in Nigeria about sexual harassment on campuses. Obafemi Awolowo University, in Ife, southwest Nigeria, in June sacked Richard Akindele, saying his remarks were “inappropriate” and amounted to “scandalous behaviour”. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Wednesday said Akindele would appear in court in Osogbo on Monday on a three-count charge of corruption.