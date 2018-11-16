Fri Nov 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
Not a drop to drink

November 16, 2018

Many parts of Pakistan, including big cities, are facing the problem of water shortage. People don’t even have access to drinking water. In some areas of Karachi, the country’s biggest city, there is virtually no water supply for two and three days. Because of this, people suffer a great deal. This sorry state has been the perfect business opportunities for the tanker mafia who are now selling water tankers at higher prices. The authorities concerned need to understand that not everyone can afford to pay for water tankers. It is the duty of the government to take immediate action and ensure the provision of clean drinking water to people.

Sara Furqan

Karachi

