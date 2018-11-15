Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Enc ousts second seed in junior tennis

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Berk Ulas Enc of Turkey surprised second seed Arya Roghani of Iran 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships II at the PTF Tennis Complex here on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s third seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman thrashed compatriot Ahmed Kamil without conceding a game while top seed Ivan Penev of Bulgaria hammered Saqib Hayat with the same score-line.

Results: Boys’ singles quarter-finals: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Ahmed Kamil (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; M Nauman Aftab (Pak) bt Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi (Iri) 7-6(3), 7-6 (3); Ivan Penev (Bul) bt Saqib Hayat (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Berk Ullas Enc (Tur) bt Arya Roghani (Iri) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Darya Mostafi (Iri) bt Kushi Venkatesh (Aus) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; Nadezhda Khalturina (Rus) bt Marium Shahid (Pak): 6-0, 6-0; Sie Ding Chai (Mas) bt Padena Ghoorchian (Iri) 6-7, 6-2, 6-2; Sara Yigin (Ger) bt Zoha Asim (Pak) 6-1, 6-4.

Girls’ singles quarter-finals: Yi Wendan Zhu (Chn) w/o Mahin Qureshi; Mina Toglukdemir (Tur) bt Darya Mostafi (Iri) 6-2, 6-1; Nadezhda Khalturina (Rus) bt Sie Ding Chai (Mas) 6-0, 6-2.

