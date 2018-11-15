Inked deal with PHF for love of country: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi franchise in the Pakistan Super League, sounded optimistic about the deal he has inked with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), saying that he purely took the initiative to see the green flag flying high around the world.

Talking to ‘The News’, Afridi said that the deal with the hockey federation was reached purely for the sake of the country.

“It is the name of Pakistan that is important for me. Since hockey is our national sport I wanted to help it for the sake of Pakistan.”

Afridi will support Pakistan hockey at all levels till December 2018.

“We have signed a deal till December 2018. The deal covers all senior, junior, A and women teams’ local and international activities. We will give the PHF an amount which will be enough for their domestic as well as international engagements.”

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner added: “We are already serving cricket in a big way. Irrespective of what we would gain from hockey, our investment in sports is solely for the sake of Pakistan.”

He said as a sports lover he was upset at the news emerging from the neighbouring country that Pakistan had no money to send its hockey team to India.

“We are here to protect our sports interests. Hockey is our national sport and need backing.”

Though the PHF got richer by around Rs850 million in the last three years, the federation officials were seen openly declaring that the national team could miss the World Cup due to financial constraints.

The PHF sent numerous appeals to the government for financial help. Recently two requests for a grant of Rs820 million were sent to the government but to no avail.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the government high-ups were big supporters of the sponsorship deal signed by the PHF and Afridi’s electronics company.

Afridi hoped that the money would be used professionally.

“I have proposed hiring a professional financial executive to run the PHF’s financial affairs. I am hopeful that every step would be taken to keep the finances up-to-date.”

He also hoped that his experience with the PHF would be a success. “My future or current association with the PHF largely depends on my satisfaction as a sponsor.”

Afridi hoped Pakistan will perform well in the World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar (India) from November 28-December 16.