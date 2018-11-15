Money-changer robbed of Rs15m near CCPO Office

LAHORE: Robbers deprived two persons in front of the CCPO Office of Rs15 million at gunpoint in the Civil Lines Police Station limits Wednesday. The victims Faisal and Ayaz were on their way and as they reached near traffic signal on Lawrence Road, robbers riding a motorcycle intercepted them and made off with cash. They were carrying cash of money-changer Naeem. The cops at the CCPO Office security turned a blind eye on the crime. The robbers escaped while resorting to aerial firing. Civil Lines police responded to the call and collected evidence.