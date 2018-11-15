Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

Money-changer robbed of Rs15m near CCPO Office

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Robbers deprived two persons in front of the CCPO Office of Rs15 million at gunpoint in the Civil Lines Police Station limits Wednesday. The victims Faisal and Ayaz were on their way and as they reached near traffic signal on Lawrence Road, robbers riding a motorcycle intercepted them and made off with cash. They were carrying cash of money-changer Naeem. The cops at the CCPO Office security turned a blind eye on the crime. The robbers escaped while resorting to aerial firing. Civil Lines police responded to the call and collected evidence.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan