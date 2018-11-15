To borrow or not

The newly elected PTI government was supposed to be the government which would overcome the crises. Before the elections, the party promised that with its long-term solutions, the party will achieve remarkable results. One of the main promises made during the election campaigns was that the PTI promised to improve trade performance. However, so far, the party hasn’t been able to achieve the desired results.

Taking loans from friendly countries and approaching the IMF were short-term plans that were doing no good for the country’s economy. The PTI maintained that it will never ask for loan and will strengthen the country’s domestic industries. However, ever since the party has come into power, it is visiting foreign countries in the hope of getting a bailout package.

Junaid Rehman Joyo

Dadu

*****

When politicians are not in the government, they are quick to criticise the party in power for everything which is wrong in the country. Almost every government has borrowed money from a foreign country. Therefore, it is unfair of the politicians who were once in power to start criticising the ruling party just because it has decided to borrow money. These politicians fail to realise that Pakistan is a developing country and totally dependent on loans or bailouts. The sad state of our economy is partly due to extravagant spending of our past rulers for the last 70 years.

While it is true that begging for money does not garner any respect for Pakistan, we need to realise that we have to put our house in order and strengthen our economy. Politicians from all parties must accept the fact that the country is dependent on foreign aid and loans. If we want to make Pakistan a developed country, we must work together to create a strong economy and be in a position where we can stand tall among world nations.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad