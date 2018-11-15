Bahria Town willing to buy disputed Karachi land, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The management of Bahria Town on Wednesday told the Implementation Bench of the Supreme Court (SC) that it was willing to purchase the disputed land if acceptable to the government of Sindh.

A three-member implementation bench of the apex court in the Bahria Town Karachi case headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case. Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Barrister Aitizaz Ahsen, counsels for Bahria Town, and Khwaja Tariq Rahim, Zahid Bukhari and Azhar Siddique, counsels for foreign and local investors appeared before the court.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar while relying on the earlier order of the Implementation Bench submitted a proposal before the Court that Bahria Town is willing to purchase the disputed land if acceptable to the government of Sindh. The counsel said the market value of the land as of 2014 may be fixed by a Committee appointed by the Court.

The court desired Barrister Ali Zafar to improve the offer and resubmit it including therein the relevant market price for the land of 2018. Barrister Ali Zafar saidhe will withdraw this proposal and resubmit a fresh offer keeping in view the observations of the Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the last date of hearing, the court after accepting the plea of Barrister Ali Zafar allowed the learned counsel to give his proposals. He had requested the court that the majority of judges in the earlier order had directed that in order to safeguard the interest of third parties who have purchased the land and houses in the project the land may be sold by the government to Bahria Town and in that regard he will give proposal to the court before the next date of hearing.

On Wednesday, the court after hearing to Ali Zafar, directed that the payments received from third parties should be deposited in Court as per the earlier order. The court further directed Ali Zafar to file an affidavit, supported by the Bahria Town at highest level, ensuring that orders of the court were complied with in letter and spirit.

Barrister Ali Zafar submitted before the court that he would be filing an application for being able to use the money deposited in Court for development purposes. At this, the court observed that the application will be dealt with as and when filed.

During the course of hearing, the court was informed that total of over Rs500 billion has been invested in the Bahria town project Karachi. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that the interest of the third party would be protected adding that they want 100 percent compliance of their orders and if orders of the court were violated strict action would follow.

Zahid Bukhari, counsel for foreign investors, contended that if development work is stopped, foreign investors will suffer irreparable loss. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said when the application is filed in this regard, the court will decide the matter keeping in view the interest of third party. Meanwhile, the court also directed Advocate General Sindh to ensure his full cooperation to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its investigation being conducted in the matter. The court adjourned further hearing until November 22.