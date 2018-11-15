Thu Nov 15, 2018
November 15, 2018
Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro organised 5th International Conference (EESD-2018)

National

November 15, 2018

Jamshoro: The Energy Environmental Engineering Research Group (EEERG) is organising the 5th edition of the International conference on Energy Environment and Sustainable Development-2018 (EESD-2018) to be held at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro from November 14-16, 2018. The opening ceremony will be carried on November 14, 2018, at the auditorium of US Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water at MUET, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has been invited as the chief guest of the event.

More than 10 international keynote speakers from USA, South Korea, Egypt, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Germany, and Kazakhstan are attending the conference. In addition, various renowned national speakers from academia and industry such as world wildlife fund (WWF), Alternative Energy Department (AED) Sindh, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Centre of Excellence for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CoE-CPEC), Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Sustainable Development Policy Institute [SDPI] Pakistan, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Labs Complex, Karachi.***

