India denies Kosovo female boxer visa

NEW DELHI: A professional boxer from Kosovo has been denied entry to India to compete in the women’s world championships because the foreign ministry does not recognise her country, an official said Tuesday.Donjeta Sadiku has until Thursday to scrape together an entry permit before the contest begins but Indian boxing officials say her chances are slim.The Republic of Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but many countries, including India, still do not recognise the self-proclaimed Balkan state.