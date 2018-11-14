Macedonian court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM

SKOPJE: A Macedonian court on Monday issued an arrest warrant for the country’s former prime minister, Nikola Gruevski, after he failed to turn himself in following a corruption conviction. The warrant, announced by the interior ministry, came after a court in Skopje upheld a two-year sentence against him for abuse of power on October 5. Authorities will issue an international arrest warrant if they fail to locate Gruevski by Tuesday, an interior ministry spokesman said. “For now there is no international arrest warrant. If we can’t find him in the country within the next 24 hours, we will seek him internationally,” Toni Angelovsvki said. Gruevski, 48, was convicted in May of using a 600,000-euro ($675,000) Mercedes for personal travel even though it had been bought with state funds.