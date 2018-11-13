Ouster of KPOGDCL chief creates unrest among employees

PESHAWAR: Expressing concern over the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Development Company (KPOGDCL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raziuddin Razi, some of the employees of the company have sought a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to apprise him of the background of the matter.

They have written a two-para letter to the chief minister to seek his attention regarding the true situation at the company and the CEO’s contribution to make it a viable enterprise.The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government sacked the CEO of KPOGDCL, Raziuddin Razi, after an inquiry was completed against him which was also endorsed by the provincial cabinet on November 8.

The letter carrying the names of eight employees, including Aiman Gulfam, Rabia Noureen, Shahan Bacha, Owais Shakeel, Dilawar Khan, Naeemullah, Kashif Ishaq and Ziaur Rehman has been signed by around 10 others.

The letter that was sent to the chief mister on November 9 said that after the change in KPOGDCL management they feel that their “careers have been jeopardised” and it also put the oil and gas production in the province at risk.

The News was contacted two of the employees who confirmed the letter, saying they have sought audience of the chief minister and prime minister on the matter. They said neither the chief minister nor the prime minister had responded to their request for a meeting. “We are making a request to the government rather than making any demand. We strongly feel that justice hasn’t been done to Raziuddin Razi sahib,” one of them maintained.

The employees also sent brief remarks to the media along with their letter, saying “Raziuddin has developed the KPOGCL into a sustainable company. His working was soon to make it an independent company.”

According to them, he worked hard for the establishment of two refineries and forced all companies to start work in the dormant exploration blocks in the province.“Refineries were coming up and power and fertilizer plants were being established in the province. Investment had started coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” one of the signatories to the letter argued. They said his termination at this stage has eroded the confidence of investors in KP and the corporate sector has received a shock.