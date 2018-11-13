Tue Nov 13, 2018
Sports

BR
Bureau report
November 13, 2018
Boxing ring repaired in Peshawar

Sports

BR
Bureau report
November 13, 2018

PESHAWAR: Taking swift action, the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday repaired the damaged boxing ring at the Peshawar Sports Complex.Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan had taken notice of the matter and had issued directives for repairing the damaged parts and arranging the missing parts of the boxing ring.

He said that the damaged parts were repaired and other missing ones arranged. He said the rooftop of the hall would also be repaired accordingly and other missing facilities made available.The boxing ring at the Peshawar Sports Complex was damaged and various parts were missing since long and needed immediate repair.

