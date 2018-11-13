Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Doctors to check patients in govt OPDs in evenings

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

MULTAN: All senior doctors, professors and consultants will provide free consultancy and treatment in the outpatient departments (OPD) of all public hospitals in evening hours on regular basis. The Punjab government has linked all the hospitals to an online system to ensure online registration of patients. The data will help devise health plans, supply of medicines and upgradation of health facilities.

Talking to journalists during his visit to Shahbaz Sharif Hospital here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that free medicines were available at all public hospitals, District Headquarter Hospitals, Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals and Basic Health Units. All vaccines and insulin are available in bulk stock at all the public hospitals. The DC said online record of all patients was being maintained which would improve blood transfusion system and availability of blood.

