PU to promote research: VC

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has said that the PU administration will promote research to help resolve problems being faced by society and the country.

The VC was addressing an opening ceremony of a workshop on production and purification of recombinant proteins organised by the PU School of Biological Sciences (SBS) here on Monday.

SBS Acting Director General Dr Naeem Rashid, scientists, faculty members and students were present on the occasion. Prof Niaz Ahmad said it was the time to work for the welfare of society and the country and the PU administration was determined to take lead role in this regard. He said the PU was also strengthening industry-academia linkages for commercialisation of research projects for the benefit of society.

Meanwhile, PU Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) students including Aaleen Zafar, Muhammad Zubair and Khadeeja Ahmed have secured first position in Inter-Universities Quiz Competition while the other students of BS and MSc also secured second position in Inter-Universities Poster Competition.

IAP Director Prof Dr Farah Malik lauded the efforts of students and motivated them to keep participating in extracurricular and co-curricular activities. She highlighted the importance of these activities for professional development of students and urged them to represent the PU at various forums.

Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Kashmiriat Part-II annual examination 2018, MA Diplomacy & Strategic Studies Part-II annual examination 2018 and MSc Geography Part-II annual examination 2018. The detailed results are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.