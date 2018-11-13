PM issues directive for release of dues of media houses: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued a directive for immediate release of media houses’ outstanding dues.

The minister, in a video statement here, said the prime minister chaired a meeting on the media affairs, which was also attended by provincial ministers. He said the decision regarding the outstanding dues would have positive impact on the media industry and would help stop sacking of employees by the owners of media houses.

Fawad said the previous regimes used advertisements as a political tool, but the present government had no such intention. A merit-based policy was being formulated to end the government’s control over release of official advertisements, he added.

He further said the steps of the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had badly affected the media industry, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf dispensation was against issuance of advertisements for political gains.