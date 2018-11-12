Land grabbers’ list

Islamabad : The police have started compiling list of those persons and groups involved in grabbing land or property of other people and occupying them for a long period.

According to a police source, an ‘Open Kutcehry’ will be held on November 14, (Wednesday) by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) at Koral police station where people can lodge complaints against land grabbers.

The aggrieved persons may visit there and SSP (Operations) will give directions to immediately resolve their complaints.

Police source said that this exercise is being started following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and formal operation would be also launched in near future.

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police, he said, has ordered for effective action against those involved in gabbing land of innocent people and those encroaching others land.