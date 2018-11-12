Mon Nov 12, 2018
November 12, 2018
Conversion of palatial houses?

November 12, 2018

Imran Khan has, for a long time, been saying that palatal government houses will be converted into buildings that can be used for the benefit of the public. Now that he has become prime minister, let’s see when he will deliver on his promise.

The other step that he can do, which will be in line with his austerity drive, is to stop the conversion of private residences of newly appointed chief ministers into camp offices in the name of refurbishment at public expense. Let us hope that we will see a bit of Tabdeeli that we were promised.

Sher Khan

Rawalpindi

