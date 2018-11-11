Five injured in Karak explosion

KARAK: A woman and her four children suffered burn injuries after explosion occurred at their house early Saturday morning due to gas leakage in Mir Hawas Banda area in Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.

Family sources said the wife of one Raham Niaz, a policeman, got up early in the morning to prepare breakfast but when she lit up the fire a gas explosion took place due to leakage.

The room caught fire and the wife of Raham Niaz and her four children suffered burn injuries.

The neighbours rushed to the spot and started rescue activities. They were immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Karak, from where the doctors referred them to a hospital in Peshawar. The doctors said their condition was serious.