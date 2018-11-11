Chemical Sciences Day for special children arranged

SWABI: The Women University, Swabi, organised Chemical Sciences Day for the special children of Swabi Blind School, Gullu Dheri, on Saturday.

Chaired by Prof Khanzadi Fatima Kahttak, the Vice-Chancellor Women University, Swabi, the event was attended by over 20 special students along with their faculty members.

A number of scholars from foreign countries including Sir John Stranger Holman, President Royal Society of Chemistry, Prof Tom Simpson, University of Bristol and Prof Mike Moss, University of Oxford, Prof C.M Ashraf, Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry and Vice-Chancellor Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, Prof Dr S.M Saqlan Naqvi also participated in the Chemical Sciences Day celebration.

Prof Khanzadi Fatima Khattak and Sir John Holman conducted small chemistry experiments in such a way that the visually impaired children felt the essence of chemistry.

They were told the difference between solid, liquid and gas. The children were able to understand the difference and they were very happy with their learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Khanzadi Fatima Khattak said that special persons were part of the society and they could understand sciences as the other normal human beings.

The vice chancellor said that the special students found the activity and marvels of chemistry exciting and interesting.

She added that chemistry appreciates the beauty and essence of the nature, saying that the university was determined to create a sense of ownership, self-esteem and affection among these special angels.

Sir John Holman appreciated the idea of arranging chemistry experiments for special persons to make them feel good and also engage them in experiments of various science subjects.