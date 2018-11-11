Bahawalpur, Karachi advance in Blind Premier League

LAHORE: Bahawalpur and Karachi were the winners of the day on Saturday on the 4th Pakistan Blind Cricket Premier League 2018 being played at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur.

Bahawalpur continued its winning spree and outplayed Multan by 9 wickets. Opted to bat, Multan made 171 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Matiullah however scored unbeaten 80 runs but couldn’t able to post a challenging total against the formidable side of Bahawalpur. Mustafa took 1 wicket.

Bahawalpur chased the target of 172 runs in 15.5 overs for the loss of only 1 wicket. M Rashid is in the form of his life and remained unbeaten on 84* runs. M Rashid got the Man of the Match award. In the second match of the day, Karachi run down Faisalabad by 5 wickets. Karachi won the toss and asked Faisalabad to take guard. Nisar Ali who single handedly won the yesterday match for Faisalabad was dismissed early in this match, he got out after scoring only 35 runs and Faisalabad was restricted to 181 runs in stipulated 20 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Shahzaib Hassan was the pick amongst the bowler by claiming 2 wickets. Karachi start wasn’t good either and lost wickets early on, thereafter Sana Ullah and M Akram amalgamated the innings and guided their team to reach home safely with 2.2 overs to spare. Karachi’s chase was concluded for the loss of 5 wickets in 17.4 overs. Sana Ullah was bowled out after scoring 60 runs. In bowling, Nisar Ali and Riasat Khan claimed a wicket a piece. Sanaukllah was named the Man of the Match.