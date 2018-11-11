Fighting corruption

Corrupt practices in Pakistan are increasing at an unprecedented pace and it is unfortunate that the authorities concerned have failed to tackle the situation. Our society is already divided into the haves and have-nots. It is always the poor who have to bear the brunt of widespread corruption in a country. It is unfortunate to see that in our country prestigious jobs and quality education are the right of only a few influential individuals.

This growing inequality is the main reason why Pakistan hasn’t climbed up the ladder of success and progress. The authorities concerned need to take strict action against those who are involved in corruption. Pakistan must be free from corrupt elements so that it can walk on the path to prosperity and development.

Akhlaq Dilmurad ( Turbat )