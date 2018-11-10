HEC calls for revival of NAHE

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri on Friday stressed for the revival of National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) to provide trainings for potential university leadership, faculty and administrative staff of universities.

He proposed the revival of NAHE and no-cost extension in the USAID Centre of Advanced Studies (CAS) projects in order to enable effective utilization of resources put in them, while talking to Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Chargé d’ Affaires, to Pakistan, who visited HEC secretariat on Friday.

Welcoming the dignitary, Dr. Banuri appreciated the US Embassy’s role and efforts to promote collaboration between the Pakistani and US universities and higher education institutions. “The US and Pakistan have an extensive record of collaboration in the higher education sector,” he stated.

He mentioned that the US support has been very critical in establishing and strengthening some of the best Pakistani universities including Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi; Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS); and, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF).

The ambassador said the US extends general support to its friendly countries in various areas, especially education, as it is a very significant sector of long term growth. Appreciating the USAID Centre of Advanced Studies (CAS) programme, Dr. Banuri said that efforts are afoot to ensure sustainability of the centres. He further said that the US Fulbright initiative is the largest programme of its kind in the world and Pakistan is benefiting from it. He maintained that the US-Pakistan research collaboration is another remarkable milestone, as the 7th phase of the US-Pakistan Science and Technology Programme is being completed while the 8th phase of the programme will soon be launched. Collaborative research initiatives need to be encouraged, emphasised by both, Dr. Banuri and Ambassador Jones.

The chairman stressed that HEC looks forwards to expanded bilateral collaboration. He emphasized on no-cost extension in the CAS projects and underlined the need for engagement of US universities in support for capacity building of Pakistani universities and the revival of NAHE.

Dr. Banuri said HEC has recently taken measures to streamline the process of degree verification and equivalence.

The ambassador said that undergraduate Pakistani students also need to apply for admission in the US universities. He said the number of undergraduate students studying in the US institutions could be increased. He hoped that the bilateral collaboration will thrive and the academic relations will further strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Pakistan and the United States.

The ambassador was accompanied by Public Affairs Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, Cultural Affairs Officer Matthew Singer, Director, USAID Office of Education Erica Rounsefell, and Senior Cultural Specialist Nadia Kamran. Acting Executive Director, HEC Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Asghar and Consultant, HEC Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan Butt also attended the meeting.