Eight die in Dadu road accident

DADU: Eight people were dead and 28 others injured in a road accident near here early Thursday.

A speedy trailer truck hit a passenger bus from rear at Makhdoom Bilal on the Indus Highway. As a result eight people died on the spot and 28 others suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to local hospital where condition of four of them was termed precarious.

The truck driver tried to flee but was arrested later. Police impounded the truck and began probe.