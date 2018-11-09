MY Gym lift Gujrat Powerlifting title

LAHORE: MY Gym won the District Gujrat Men and Women Powerlifting Championship 2018 held at Government Elementary School Gujrat.

In all 40 male and 10 female powerlifters participated in the event organied by a committee comprised Haji Iftikhar Ahmed Shakir, chairman DGPLA, President Haji Din Mohammad, Waqas Bhatti, secretary District Gujrat Powerlifting Association, Faisal Butt. Afzal Health Club secured second position and third were Lala Musa Health Club.

M Asim of MY Gym won the strongest man title with a total 595 kg lift. Mohd Kamran of Champion Gym Gujrat won best powerlifter award. Ammara Shabbir of My Gym won strongest women of Gujrat title with total lift of 350kgs.

Later chief guest MPA Saleem Sarwar Joora of PTI, Raja Taimoor President Gujrat Press Club, Akeel Javed Butt, secretary Punjab Powerlifting Association distributed medals, certificates, trophies and cash prizes among the winners.

Coutinho out for three weeks

BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has a muscle tear and will be out for two to three weeks, the Spanish La Liga giants said Thursday.

“Tests undertaken on Thursday morning have confirmed that Philippe Coutinho has a small rupture in the femoral biceps of his left leg,” Barcelona said. “He will be out for approximately two to three weeks.”

The 26-year-old Brazilian will miss Sunday’s clash against Real Betis. But the Catalan club, currently top of La Liga table, are expected to welcome star forward Lionel Messi back following a three-week absence with a broken arm.