Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Concern voiced about cross-border pollution

Islamabad : Adviser to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam Khan expressed concern about the cross-border pollution and said Pakistan has been constantly monitoring the situation but help from the Air Quality Asia, an international air quality advocacy programme, would be more than welcome.

He was talking to President of Air Quality Asia Shazia Z. Rafi, who called on him at the Ministry of Climate Change here.

The adviser apprised the visitor of the deteriorating air quality in Pakistan and the corrective steps being taken by the government.

Shazia Rafi said the Air Quality Asia had launched a pilot project in four countries of Asia namely India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Philippines for sustainable transport, renewable energy, and clean air.

She said as smog and air pollution was a trans-border/cross-border issue and it should be handled in full coordination and cooperation with the bordering countries.

"We need people to people and parliamentarians interaction to raise the issue of crop burning, which causes a devastating smog," she said.

Shazia Z. Rafi pointed towards the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nation Human Right Commission (UNHCR) Convention on the Long-Range Trans-Boundary Air Pollution intended to protect the human environment against air pollution and gradually reduce and prevent air pollution including long-range transboundary air pollution.

She said in order to make the WHO and UNHCR Convention on the Long-Range Trans-Boundary Air Pollution practicable, Pakistan should actively participate and encourage that Convention.

The president of Air Quality Asia said in line with the practice and protocols of implementing penalties on cross-border pollution adopted and implemented by regional organisations like Association of South East Asian Nations, the SAARC countries should follow suit.

She quoted the World Health Organisation report on 20 most air-polluted cities in the world and out of 20 polluted cities forty polluted cities were in India, two in Pakistan and one in Bangladesh, which was a devastating situation for the South Asian countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day