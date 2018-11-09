Fri November 09, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

JI warns against amending blasphemy laws

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned of tough resistance if the government tried to amend the blasphemy laws or to abolish the Islamic provisions of the Constitution. He said the nation would never allow that any cost and would resist it with all might.

Addressing a meeting of the JI office-bearers at Mansoorah, Sirajul Haq said the meeting decided to hold public meetings on Rabi ul Awwal in all big cities including federal and provincial capitals to propagate the message of Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to ensure protection of Namoos-e-Risalat and for the enforcement of Nizam-e-Mustafa in the country.

He said no nation had progressed on the basis of loans. He said had this been possible, the African countries which had drawn maximum loans, would have been much advanced today. He said until and unless country’s economy was strong, the affairs of the state could not improve.

Sirajul Haq said JI wanted the supremacy of the Constitution and the law because these were the basic requirements for an Islamic welfare state. He said the tragedy with the country was that individuals were stronger than the institutions and that was why democracy could not get roots in the country.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha condemned the government announcement to abolish subsidy on Hajj. In a statement, he said the subsidy was not being given by the government as it was paid on the amount deposited by the Hajjis about eight months before Hajj.

He said that this huge amount remained with the banks for about five months and Islamic banks were giving billions of rupees as profit on this amount. He said the government had to withdraw this amount after five months period.

