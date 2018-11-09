KP cabinet approves bifurcation of Chitral into two districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunhwa cabinet on Thursday gave go-ahead to the Energy and Power Department to present its case for payment of Rs135 billion as annual net hydel profit to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and approved the bifurcation of Chitral into two districts for better governance of the largest district of the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting in which a number of decisions were made. Briefing the media after the meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said the cabinet approved the bifurcation of Chitral into Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral.