Parking mafia

The University of Punjab in Lahore is also under the strong grip of the parking mafia. The varsity’s parking places are occupied by people who are not the university’s employees. However, because of their strong influence in the university administration, they blatantly collect money from students. On average, a student has to pay more than Rs150 on a daily basis. The higher authorities must take notice of the issue and alleviate the suffering of university students.

Hamza Liaqat

Lahore