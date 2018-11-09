No disruption in services: 1LINK

KARACHI: 1LINK on Thursday said there has been no disruption in its domestic ATM and online transaction routing system.

1LINK would like to categorically state that no disruption took place and all domestic ATM and electronic payment systems were functioning normally, a statement said.

During the last week (November 1-7), 1LINK successfully processed over 10 million domestic ATM and ADC transactions, and 1.1 million international schemes transactions. “This is in line with general weekly trend of transactions,” the statement added.

1LINK maintained an uptime of 100 percent during last week, providing uninterrupted services to member banks, telcos, billers, NBFIs, government entities, etc. 1LINK is providing secured point-to-point connectivity to its 38 member banks to ensure safe domestic transaction routing.

The banks were also taking precautionary measures including strengthening IT and information security systems and imposing conditional restrictions on international transactions, especially ATMs.

Meanwhile, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) said its account holders have emerged unaffected from the recent cyber attacks.

“NBP customers are safe from any vulnerability of cyber attacks and our customers are protected from all potential loss,” the bank said in a statement.

The data of NBP customers was fully secured as per local and international standards. “We are working in close coordination with the State Bank of Pakistan,” the statement said.

JS Bank too has reiterated its commitment to the highest levels of security in terms of customer information and deposit protection in a statement on Thursday.

The bank’s risk management controls and multilayer protection have ensured that its data and systems remain secure against any untoward fraudulent activity.

“Our 24/7 monitoring and forensic evaluation has also confirmed that no data of JS Bank customers has been exposed to any external party,” the bank said. “We would once again take this opportunity to assure our customers and the general public that JS Bank customer data and deposits remain completely secured.”

In reference to the recent reports regarding data breach in Pakistani banks, the Bank of Punjab (BOP) also assured its customers that “their data with the bank is secure”.