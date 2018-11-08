43 in an over: List A record shattered in NZ

HAMILTON: Central Districts bowler Willem Ludick conceded 43 runs in an over to Joe Carter and Brett Hampton of Northern Districts in a List A game in Hamilton – a new record.

In recorded List A cricket history, the 39 runs given away by Abahani Limited medium pacer Alauddin Babu to former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura, playing for Sheikh Jamal Club in a game in Dhaka in the 2013-14 season, was the earlier record for the most expensive over.

Carter and Hampton combined to push that record down by four runs against Ludick, the Pretoria-born 21-year-old playing just his fourth List A fixture.

The sequence for the over – the 46th of the Northern Districts innings – went: 4, 6 (+1 nb), 6 (+1nb), 6, 1, 6, 6, 6. The two no-balls were both for high full-tosses. The two batsmen hit three sixes each.The unfortunate Ludick ended with figures of 10-0-85-1, having given away a respectable 42 runs in his other nine overs.