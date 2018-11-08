‘No land allocation without KU syndicate’s consent’

The administration of Karachi University and representatives bodies of the varsity teachers agreed on Wednesday that the varsity’s land would be not allotted to any organisation until the final decision of the syndicate.

The KU spokesperson said that Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan had met with two delegations of elected teachers, and the two sides had a detailed discussion on the agenda items of the upcoming syndicate meeting.

He clarified that it was the prerogative of the syndicate only to allocate the land of the varsity campus to any other organisation. Earlier, he said, many institutions had moved such applications which would be presented before the syndicate. The syndicate’s decision would be considered as the final verdict on the matter.

Due to the meager financial conditions, the KU administration has withdrawn the agenda item of the syndicate relating to the biometric attendance. The representatives of the teachers said the performa devised for the promotions of the teachers did not contain the consent of every member of the committee. Therefore, they said, it would not be presented in the syndicate meeting until the agreement of every member of the committee.

Furthermore, the agenda item relating to the promotion of the non-teaching staff in the higher grade had been also withdrawn till the election of non-teaching staff in the syndicate so that it would be discussed and decided in the presence of the representative of the non-teaching staff. Joining on the back date will also not be discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Ajmal Khan said the KU administration would use every resource for the development and progress of the University of Karachi and its employees.

“The doors of my office are always open for faculty, employees and students. Every sort of advice and criticism for the sake of the betterment of the university will be highly appreciated and welcomed.”