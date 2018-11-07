Rehman Malik takes notice of 'hacking' of banking data

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s Committee on Interior Chairman Abdul Rehman Malik on Tuesday took notice on the scam of hacking of banking data and sought the report from Governor State Bank of Pakistan and Federal Investigation Agency.

Rehman Malik directed to Ministry of Interior, SBP and FIA to submit the detailed reports on hacking of banking data of the customers to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior within next 10-days.