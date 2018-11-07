Terror plan foiled in DG Khan

LAHORE: The CTD team foiled a terrorism plan in Dera Ghazi Khan through an IBO (Intelligence-Based Operation) Tuesday. It arrested three terrorists belonging to the banned TTP, and recovered hand grenades, pistol and cash from them. CTD team DG Khan received information that three terrorists were present at Vadoor near Kachhi Canal district DG Khan. They were planning to attack a worship place in Dera Ghazi Khan. The team raided the place and arrested three terrorists namely: M. Islam, Muhammad Kashif and Muhammad Sadiq and recovered five live grenades, pistol, bullets and money.