12 foreign players enter CNS International Squash

KARACHI: The $20,000 13th CNS International Squash Championship has attracted 12 foreign players.

PSA’s security consultants Sports Risk will be on-site for this event to monitor the security plan. The event is scheduled at Pak Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex from December 6-10 for 24 players (eight seeds and two wildcards).

World No 45 Arturo Salazar from Mexico is top seed, while Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, and Farhan Mehboob are second, third, and fourth seeds, respectively. Kuwait’s Ammar Altamimi is fifth seed, Rui Soares from Portugal sixth, Daniel Mekbib from Czech Republic seventh, and Ahsan Ayaz from Pakistan eighth.

The other seeded players are Shahjahan Khan, Israr Ahmed, Farhan Zaman, Amaad Fareed, and Syed Ali Bokhari from Pakistan; Chi Him Wong and Tsz Kwan Lau from Hong Kong; and Youssef Ibrahim from Egypt.

The unseeded players are Henry Leung and Tang Ming Hong from Hong Kong, Ondrej Uherka from Czech Republic, Sajad Zareian Jahromi from Iran, Syed Azlan Amjad from Qatar, and Adil Maqbool from Pakistan. The organizers have given wildcards to Faraz Muhammad and Owais Rasheed.